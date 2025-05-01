GM Revises Profit Forecast Amid Tariff Changes: A Push for More U.S. Production

General Motors has revised its 2025 profit outlook after recent adjustments to tariffs by the Trump administration. CEO Mary Barra informed shareholders about the modifications, highlighting a commitment to maintaining dialogue with authorities regarding evolving trade policies. This comes as GM grapples with tariff impacts and strategies to mitigate their effects.

The Detroit-based automaker anticipates an annual adjusted core profit ranging between $10 billion and $12.5 billion. Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson outlined plans to counter at least 30% of the tariff-related costs, including initiatives to improve the U.S. content of vehicles in compliance with the USMCA trade agreement.

In a move towards increasing domestic production, GM confirmed plans to bolster U.S.-made battery module production and light-duty truck assembly in Indiana. The company also reported a 20% sales increase in April, marking its best retail month since 2007, amidst fears of rising vehicle prices due to tariffs.

