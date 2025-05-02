Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Leap: Nation's First Quantum Valley Unveiled
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announces the state's Quantum Valley will be dedicated to India on January 1, 2026. Agreements with IBM, TCS, and L&T will establish a tech park in Amaravati featuring the largest quantum computing system in the country.
Andhra Pradesh is poised to make a significant technological advancement with the announcement of its pioneering Quantum Valley. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed on Friday that this ambitious project will be dedicated to the nation on New Year's Day, 2026.
In a move set to bolster India's technological infrastructure, Naidu signed key agreements with major industry players IBM, TCS, and L&T at his residence in Undavalli. The collaboration aims to bring to life India's most advanced quantum valley tech park, strategically located in Amaravati.
Central to the tech park will be IBM's state-of-the-art 156-qubit Quantum System Two, anticipated to be the most extensive quantum computing system in the nation, further establishing Andhra Pradesh as a leader in technological innovation.
