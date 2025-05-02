Reviving the Waves: Team Racing World Championship Set for a Spectacular Return

After a decade of dormancy, the world of team racing is poised for an exhilarating revival. Newport's historic waters will soon host 12 fervent crews eager to redefine the sport's hierarchy at the 2025 Team Racing World Championship.

Held at the New York Yacht Club's Harbour Court from May 28 to June 1, the championship eschews the traditional dinghy racing model for sleek 23-foot Sonar keelboats. This revamped format simplifies the competition with two boats per team and a decisive rule: the last team to finish their race loses.

Gender balance is among the key requisites, as each participating team must include at least two men and two women. With newcomers from Argentina, Greece, the Bahamas, and Sweden, the stage is set for a contest against perennial champions from the United States, Britain, and New Zealand.

