Revolutionary AC Filtration: Cleaner Air with AIRTH Technology

AIRTH, a startup leveraging IIT Bombay's innovative AC filtration technology, successfully tested its Filtrix AC purification system that captures pollutants and saves energy. Applied in over 30,000 air conditioners across India, this technology boosts air quality and enhances AC performance for improved indoor environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, AIRTH, an air purification startup, has redefined air conditioning with a state-of-the-art filtration technology developed at IIT Bombay.

Called Filtrix, this novel technology captures a wide range of pollutants, including PM 2.5 and pathogens, effectively transforming conventional ACs into powerful air purifiers.

Tested at a BEE-certified lab, Filtrix showed a significant reduction in power consumption and minimal impact on cooling capacity, ensuring both efficiency and compatibility with existing systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

