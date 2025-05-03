Revolutionary AC Filtration: Cleaner Air with AIRTH Technology

In a groundbreaking development, AIRTH, an air purification startup, has redefined air conditioning with a state-of-the-art filtration technology developed at IIT Bombay.

Called Filtrix, this novel technology captures a wide range of pollutants, including PM 2.5 and pathogens, effectively transforming conventional ACs into powerful air purifiers.

Tested at a BEE-certified lab, Filtrix showed a significant reduction in power consumption and minimal impact on cooling capacity, ensuring both efficiency and compatibility with existing systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)