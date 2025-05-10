UNESCO and STJ Lead Workshop on AI's Role in Judicial Ethics and Law

On 9 May 2025, UNESCO, in collaboration with the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) of Brazil, held a significant workshop titled “Artificial Intelligence and the Democratic Rule of Law”. This event, conducted on 8 May, brought together a diverse set of legal professionals, policymakers, and AI ethics experts to address the pressing topic of artificial intelligence within the justice system. The workshop forms part of UNESCO’s global Initiative for Judges, aimed at equipping judicial systems worldwide to navigate digital transformation responsibly and ethically.

Opening Remarks: A Call for Ethical Reflection and Democratic Oversight

UNESCO’s Director and Representative in Brazil, Marlova Jovchelovitch Noleto, opened the event by highlighting the need for ongoing ethical reflection in the age of technological advancement. Referencing UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence—a landmark framework adopted unanimously in 2021—she stressed that AI development must be guided by shared human values, democratic principles, and fundamental rights.

"The advancement of AI requires constant ethical reflection," Noleto said. "It is human values and democratic principles that must shape technology and its use, not the other way around."

She was joined at the opening by STJ President Minister Herman Benjamin and Minister Paulo Sérgio Domingues, both of whom offered critical perspectives on the judiciary’s growing relationship with AI.

STJ’s Role in Pioneering Ethical AI Integration

Minister Herman Benjamin underscored the heavy responsibility that lies with the STJ, whose jurisdiction spans all of Brazil. He emphasized the need for thoughtful implementation of AI tools, especially given their capacity to reshape how justice is delivered across the nation. Benjamin revealed plans to institutionalize AI expertise within the STJ by creating dedicated AI specialist roles in judicial offices. These roles will integrate seamlessly with the central AI unit, enabling a more cohesive and technically sound use of AI tools in legal proceedings.

“Bringing such a vital issue into our judicial work is a significant responsibility,” he stated. “STJ is not only implementing new technologies but also setting an example for ethical governance.”

Ethical Challenges and Global Perspectives

Minister Paulo Sérgio Domingues highlighted both the opportunities and risks associated with AI deployment in the judiciary. He pointed to enhanced productivity and streamlined case management as major benefits but cautioned against potential ethical pitfalls such as algorithmic bias, data privacy breaches, and the manipulation of AI outputs.

"The concerns regarding AI range from how algorithms are developed to the potential for manipulation," he warned. His remarks echoed global anxieties about AI's unchecked use in high-stakes domains like criminal justice, civil adjudication, and administrative review.

Workshop Themes: A Comprehensive Ethical Review

The workshop featured four thematic sessions, each addressing a core aspect of AI’s intersection with the judiciary:

Ethics of AI in Judicial Decision-Making – Focused on the moral implications of delegating decision support to algorithms, this session stressed the importance of transparency, accountability, and oversight. AI and Human Rights – Explored how AI applications in legal contexts can affect fundamental rights, including equality before the law, due process, and privacy. Ethical Impact Assessments – Deliberated on the methodology and necessity of evaluating ethical risks before deploying AI tools in courtrooms. Global Governance of AI – Brought in international perspectives on regulating AI technologies, ensuring they remain tools for empowerment rather than oppression.

Participants included jurists, ethicists, technologists, and scholars from various regions, reflecting the workshop’s international scope and relevance. Discussions were rooted in shared concerns about balancing innovation with justice, autonomy with oversight, and efficiency with empathy.

UNESCO’s Vision: A Human-Centred Digital Future

UNESCO’s commitment to a human-centred digital transformation was a recurring theme. The 2021 Recommendation on the Ethics of AI—referred to frequently during the workshop—is a pioneering instrument that offers ethical guidance not just to governments, but to the entire AI ecosystem, including developers, private companies, and civil society.

By partnering with institutions like the STJ, UNESCO aims to ensure that technology supports justice systems, rather than undermines them. “This workshop is a milestone,” Noleto emphasized, “demonstrating that AI can be both a tool for progress and a field for ethical leadership.”

Looking Ahead: Concrete Steps for Responsible Innovation

The STJ’s approach—grounded in structure, training, and transparency—illustrates how judicial institutions can lead by example. As more courts explore AI for functions like case prioritization, document analysis, and legal research, Brazil’s example could inspire similar frameworks globally.

Ultimately, the workshop concluded with a shared understanding that while AI offers incredible potential to transform justice, it must be implemented with caution, care, and a deep respect for democratic ideals.