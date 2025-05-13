Instant Retail Warfare: Alibaba and JD.com Compete in 30-Minute Delivery Race

Chinese e-commerce titans Alibaba and JD.com have turned to instant retail as their latest battleground, offering delivery within 30 to 60 minutes. The strategic move is expected to be analyzed closely when JD.com releases its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, followed by Alibaba on Thursday.

With traditional growth avenues becoming scarce due to market saturation and economic concerns, both companies are heavily subsidizing consumer discounts to maintain competitiveness. JD.com's JD Takeaway and Alibaba's Ele.me are pouring billions into this effort, despite the short-term financial pressures.

The instant retail arena is marked by fierce competition. Companies like Meituan are expanding instashopping platforms, prompting JD.com to enter food delivery. As Alibaba and JD.com leverage their courier networks, they're betting on high-frequency consumer demands to drive overall sales despite low profit margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)