Left Menu

Major Moves: Elliott vs. Phillips 66, Perplexity's Rapid Rounds, IPOs and UK Pension Plans

This Financial Times report highlights major financial developments including Elliott Management's proxy battle at Phillips 66, Perplexity's impending $500 million funding round, Cobalt Holdings' London IPO, and UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves' plan to mandate pension fund investments in private assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:59 IST
Major Moves: Elliott vs. Phillips 66, Perplexity's Rapid Rounds, IPOs and UK Pension Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Influential proxy adviser ISS has publicly endorsed Elliott Management in its ongoing board campaign against oil refiner Phillips 66, a move that could tip the scales in the activist investor's favor.

In other financial news, AI search engine Perplexity is finalizing a significant $500 million funding round, which would elevate its valuation to an impressive $14 billion. This comes at a time when start-ups are navigating challenging economic waters.

Meanwhile, Cobalt Holdings has announced its intentions to initiate a $230 million Initial Public Offering in London, with notable involvement from Glencore, which will take a 10% stake. Additionally, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has outlined controversial plans designed to force large pension funds to invest up to 50 billion pounds in private assets should they fail to meet voluntary goals, potentially reshaping the investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025