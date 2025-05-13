MG Windsor PRO: Revolutionizing India's EV Landscape with Advanced Features

In a significant move to boost India's electric vehicle market, JSW MG Motor India has launched the MG Windsor PRO at a competitive BaaS price of INR 12.49 Lakhs. The vehicle, unveiled at the PPS Motors MG showroom in Hyderabad, promises to elevate business class travel with its new tech and safety features.

Priced attractively for the first 8,000 bookings, the MG Windsor PRO is designed to offer an impressive range thanks to its larger 52.9 kWh battery pack. The EV is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), providing comprehensive safety for drivers.

The vehicle's PRO technologies include features like Vehicle2Load and Vehicle2Vehicle, highlighting MG Motor's commitment to sustainable innovation. The launch reflects JSW MG Motor India's strategy to redefine the auto landscape by offering expanded choices and promoting sustainable mobility.

