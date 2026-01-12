Left Menu

Zepto Addresses Viral Accident Claims in Hyderabad

Zepto clarifies that a viral accident death in Hyderabad is unrelated to them. A CCTV clip showed a delivery worker falling and dying instantly. Despite public scrutiny, Zepto confirms that the victim wasn't their delivery person. They pledged support to the family and condemned fast delivery pressures.

In a tragic incident caught on CCTV, a delivery worker in Hyderabad lost his life instantly after a fall from his bike led to being run over by a bus. Despite the incident going viral, quick commerce firm Zepto has stated the deceased was not associated with them, nor delivering an order at the time.

Zepto issued a statement expressing sympathy for the victim's family and clarified their position through social media. The company emphasized that thorough checks, including facial recognition and CCTV reviews, confirmed the individual was not their employee. Zepto has cooperated fully with local authorities to address public misconceptions.

In light of the accident, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) voiced concerns about the pressure of strict delivery deadlines on gig workers. While Zepto underlined their comprehensive insurance programs, they reiterated no claims were made as the victim was not part of their fleet.

