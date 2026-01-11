Left Menu

Sankranti Surge: Heavy Traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

Heavy congestion plagued the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as numerous travelers headed to Andhra Pradesh for the Sankranti festival. Authorities managed the increased traffic by opening additional toll booths, deploying patrols, and quickening FASTag scanning. The peak is expected on January 18 when festival-goers return to urban centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:26 IST
Traffic congestion spiked on Sunday along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway, with travelers flocking to Andhra Pradesh for the Sankranti festival. Crowds celebrated with traditional events like Bhogi, Makara Sankranti, and Kanuma.

An official from the National Highway Authority of India reported over 72,000 vehicles passed through Panthangi toll plaza alone on Saturday. With 55,000 more at Keesera toll plaza, traffic is only expected to worsen throughout the day.

Measures to handle the deluge included extra toll booths, faster FASTag scanning processes, and deploying patrol vehicles, cranes, and ambulances at critical points. Anticipated peak congestion will occur again on January 18, as festival attendees return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

