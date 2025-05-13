Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Surge: Renesas Designs the Future

India's economy receives a boost as Japanese semiconductor giant Renesas launches a design centre in Noida, marking the country's foray into designing 3-nanometer chips. The initiative, supported by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlights India's talent and favorable policies, aiming for significant advancements in semiconductor technology and local innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's economic landscape continues to attract global investors amid growing confidence in the country's talent and policies, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Tuesday. The statement came amid rising tensions from a recent India-Pakistan standoff, underscoring the resilience of India's market.

Vaishnaw made these remarks during the inauguration of a new design centre by the Japanese semiconductor company Renesas, marking a significant milestone in India's technological sector. The centre, situated in Noida, is set to pioneer the design of 3-nanometer chips, a first in the country.

The initiative is part of a broader government effort to boost innovation and local manufacturing, supported by partnerships with academic institutions and startups. Renesas' leadership underscored plans to grow its workforce and revenue in India further, committing to the Make in India initiative through various strategic collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

