Starlink's Competitive Edge: A Threat to SES and Intelsat?

EU regulators are evaluating if Starlink, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is a credible competitor to European satellite companies SES and Intelsat. This inquiry impacts the $3.1-billion SES bid for Intelsat, with outcomes affecting regulatory decisions by the EU Commission contingent upon customer responses and potential concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

EU antitrust regulators are currently scrutinizing a mammoth $3.1-billion bid by European satellite company SES to acquire Intelsat. A pivotal aspect of their investigation is assessing whether Elon Musk's Starlink, owned by SpaceX, represents genuine competition to these industry giants.

The European Commission, acting as the EU executive branch, has reached out to customers of both SES and Intelsat to gather their perspectives. Their responses, due on Monday, will significantly influence the Commission's decision-making process. The outcome may see the deal cleared with concessions or spark a comprehensive investigation should any substantial concerns arise.

This regulatory review is critical as it could reshape competitive dynamics within the European satellite industry, affecting market players and consumers alike. The role of Starlink in this context underscores the evolving landscape of satellite communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

