Hexaware Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency to Transform Enterprises

Hexaware, a major player in global IT services, has secured the AWS Data and Analytics Competency, a hallmark of its proficiency in handling data at scale through AWS solutions.

This recognition underscores Hexaware's capacity to guide enterprises through comprehensive data transformation, leveraging their AI-first approach to speed up value realization. Company officials emphasize their commitment to helping organizations modernize platforms, enhance decision-making, and fuel innovation efficiently and securely.

In strategic collaboration with AWS, Hexaware aims to refine customer experiences across various industries, notably sports, by facilitating real-time data analysis and enhanced audience engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)