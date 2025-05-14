Hexaware Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency to Transform Enterprises
Hexaware, a leading IT services provider, has earned the AWS Data and Analytics Competency, highlighting its expertise in cloud-native data management and analytics. This achievement enables Hexaware to enhance data-driven transformations, empowering businesses to modernize platforms, drive innovations, and improve decision-making with AWS technologies.
- Country:
- India
Hexaware, a major player in global IT services, has secured the AWS Data and Analytics Competency, a hallmark of its proficiency in handling data at scale through AWS solutions.
This recognition underscores Hexaware's capacity to guide enterprises through comprehensive data transformation, leveraging their AI-first approach to speed up value realization. Company officials emphasize their commitment to helping organizations modernize platforms, enhance decision-making, and fuel innovation efficiently and securely.
In strategic collaboration with AWS, Hexaware aims to refine customer experiences across various industries, notably sports, by facilitating real-time data analysis and enhanced audience engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)