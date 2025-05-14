Left Menu

Hexaware Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency to Transform Enterprises

Hexaware, a leading IT services provider, has earned the AWS Data and Analytics Competency, highlighting its expertise in cloud-native data management and analytics. This achievement enables Hexaware to enhance data-driven transformations, empowering businesses to modernize platforms, drive innovations, and improve decision-making with AWS technologies.

Updated: 14-05-2025 10:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hexaware, a major player in global IT services, has secured the AWS Data and Analytics Competency, a hallmark of its proficiency in handling data at scale through AWS solutions.

This recognition underscores Hexaware's capacity to guide enterprises through comprehensive data transformation, leveraging their AI-first approach to speed up value realization. Company officials emphasize their commitment to helping organizations modernize platforms, enhance decision-making, and fuel innovation efficiently and securely.

In strategic collaboration with AWS, Hexaware aims to refine customer experiences across various industries, notably sports, by facilitating real-time data analysis and enhanced audience engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

