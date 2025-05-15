Left Menu

Getac Unveils World's First Rugged Copilot+ PC at 2025 Innovation Day

Getac Technology Corporation is hosting the 2025 Innovation Day in Taipei, showcasing AI capabilities across various industries. A highlight is the launch of the Getac B360 Plus, a fully rugged AI-enhanced laptop. The event features multiple AI solutions for utilities, manufacturing, and public safety, emphasizing real-world applications and future competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:42 IST
Getac Technology Corporation has announced the 2025 Getac Innovation Day in Taipei, aimed at demonstrating the transformative potential of AI in rugged computing solutions for various industries.

Among the event's highlights is the unveiling of the Getac B360 Plus, a fully rugged, AI-enhanced laptop designed for challenging work environments. The device is part of a broader initiative to optimize workflows and enhance decision-making.

The exhibition will feature AI solutions for utilities, public safety, and manufacturing, showcasing how AI-ready devices can optimize safety, compliance, and service stability in high-demand settings.

