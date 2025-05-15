Left Menu

Tata AutoComp and Katcon Join Forces to Revolutionize North American Composites Market

Tata AutoComp Systems and Katcon Global have formed a joint venture to produce advanced composites for the North American market. This partnership aims to offer lightweight solutions for various vehicle types. Tata brings technological prowess while Katcon provides operational and regulatory expertise—strategically aligning for global expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata AutoComp Systems has announced a strategic joint venture with Mexico-based firm Katcon Global to produce advanced composites for the North American market. Both companies will focus on developing lightweight applications for a range of vehicle types, from passenger and commercial vehicles to off-road and agricultural machinery.

Katcon Global, a renowned global supplier, specializes in exhaust systems, thermal insulation, and advanced materials components. Tata AutoComp will contribute its technological leadership in this venture, while Katcon offers its operational and regulatory expertise.

This venture marks a pivotal shift in strategy: Tata AutoComp is contributing core technology for the first time in such a partnership. This initiative aims to expand both companies' international reach and deliver innovative, sustainable material solutions to meet the evolving demands of the North American automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

