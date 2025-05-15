BIAL and KPMG Revolutionize Aviation with GenAI Partnership

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has teamed up with KPMG in India to tap into the transformative potential of Generative AI (GenAI). This collaboration is set to revolutionize airport operations, establish new industry benchmarks, and significantly enhance efficiency, in line with official announcements made on Thursday.

The strategic partnership intends to implement a state-of-the-art GenAI platform tailored for BIAL's operations. This initiative is expected to cause a paradigm shift in the aviation industry by offering transformative capabilities that redefine airport procedures and amplify customer experiences.

By processing vast datasets in real-time, powered by a flexible technology stack, BIAL aims for smarter decision-making with predictive insights. This proactive approach seeks to anticipate and resolve disruptions, driving smoother operations and enhancing airport resilience, remarked George Fanthome, BIAL's Chief Digital and Information Officer.

