Left Menu

BIAL and KPMG Revolutionize Aviation with GenAI Partnership

Bangalore International Airport Limited is partnering with KPMG in India to utilize Generative AI for transforming airport operations. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency, create global aviation benchmarks, and improve customer experience by deploying innovative GenAI models within a flexible architecture that processes real-time data and forecasts trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:53 IST
BIAL and KPMG Revolutionize Aviation with GenAI Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has teamed up with KPMG in India to tap into the transformative potential of Generative AI (GenAI). This collaboration is set to revolutionize airport operations, establish new industry benchmarks, and significantly enhance efficiency, in line with official announcements made on Thursday.

The strategic partnership intends to implement a state-of-the-art GenAI platform tailored for BIAL's operations. This initiative is expected to cause a paradigm shift in the aviation industry by offering transformative capabilities that redefine airport procedures and amplify customer experiences.

By processing vast datasets in real-time, powered by a flexible technology stack, BIAL aims for smarter decision-making with predictive insights. This proactive approach seeks to anticipate and resolve disruptions, driving smoother operations and enhancing airport resilience, remarked George Fanthome, BIAL's Chief Digital and Information Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025