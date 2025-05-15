Left Menu

India's Cybersecurity Skilling Revolution: A Quantum Leap with iHub & Intellipaat

iHub Divyasampark IIT Roorkee and Intellipaat have marked a milestone by completing the 40th batch of their Advanced Certification in Cybersecurity course. With a robust skilling program, graduates have seen impressive career transformations and salary hikes, positioning themselves in roles like Security Operations and Penetration Testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:02 IST
India's Cybersecurity Skilling Revolution: A Quantum Leap with iHub & Intellipaat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's cybersecurity skilling landscape witnessed a historic moment as iHub Divyasampark IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with Intellipaat, achieved the completion of its 40th Advanced Certification in Cybersecurity batch. As admissions open for the 41st cohort, the program continues to redefine upskilling success stories in the nation.

Boasting enrollments of over 1,000 professionals and graduates, Intellipaat's program stands as a testament to impactful skilling, with participants securing salary hikes surpassing 100% and transitioning to notable positions such as Penetration Testing and Security Operations. Freshers, too, have landed lucrative offers from leading companies.

Diwakar Chittora, CEO of Intellipaat, emphasized the program's role in addressing India's cybersecurity talent deficit. The course, designed with industry-relevant knowledge and research-driven insights, aims to equip learners to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity expertise in a rapidly digitizing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025