India's Cybersecurity Skilling Revolution: A Quantum Leap with iHub & Intellipaat

India's cybersecurity skilling landscape witnessed a historic moment as iHub Divyasampark IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with Intellipaat, achieved the completion of its 40th Advanced Certification in Cybersecurity batch. As admissions open for the 41st cohort, the program continues to redefine upskilling success stories in the nation.

Boasting enrollments of over 1,000 professionals and graduates, Intellipaat's program stands as a testament to impactful skilling, with participants securing salary hikes surpassing 100% and transitioning to notable positions such as Penetration Testing and Security Operations. Freshers, too, have landed lucrative offers from leading companies.

Diwakar Chittora, CEO of Intellipaat, emphasized the program's role in addressing India's cybersecurity talent deficit. The course, designed with industry-relevant knowledge and research-driven insights, aims to equip learners to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity expertise in a rapidly digitizing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)