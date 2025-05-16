Google One Soars to 150 Million Subscribers: AI Subscriptions a Game-Changer

Alphabet's Google One subscription service has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 150 million subscribers, according to company statements to Reuters. This achievement marks a 50% increase since February 2024.

The growth is largely attributed to a new $19.99 monthly plan offering unique AI features not accessible to free users. Google continues to offer various tiers for file storage but primarily without AI functionalities at lower costs. Google's Vice President of Subscriptions, Shimrit Ben-Yair, confirmed that the AI tier has garnered millions of subscribers.

Google One is central to Alphabet's strategy to move beyond its core advertising business, accounting for over three-quarters of its 2024 revenue. The company's subscription success is crucial to its future, as AI advancements threaten its search engine dominance. Competitors like OpenAI and Apple's Safari are introducing AI-powered options, challenging Alphabet's market standing.

