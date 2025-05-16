Left Menu

Zepto Atom: Revolutionizing Brand Analytics in Quick Commerce

Zepto's Co-Founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha, introduces Zepto Atom, a comprehensive brand analytics tool designed to compete with established names like Nielsen and Kantar. This advanced platform, priced at Rs 30,000 or a percentage of GMV, offers brands hyperlocal insights, NLP-driven recommendations, and advanced behavioral analytics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:34 IST
Zepto Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha unveiled Zepto Atom, a cutting-edge brand analytics tool aiming to rival established giants in the industry, including Nielsen and Kantar.

The new platform, currently in a trial phase for thousands of brands on Zepto, offers a full suite of advanced analytical features designed to enhance brand performance.

With Zepto Atom, companies can access hyperlocal market insights, real-time data, and advanced behavioral analytics, elevating their strategic capabilities. The subscription service is priced at Rs 30,000 or 0.5% of gross merchandise value, whichever is higher, with ongoing feature enhancements promised by Palicha.

