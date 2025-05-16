Zepto Atom: Revolutionizing Brand Analytics in Quick Commerce

Zepto Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha unveiled Zepto Atom, a cutting-edge brand analytics tool aiming to rival established giants in the industry, including Nielsen and Kantar.

The new platform, currently in a trial phase for thousands of brands on Zepto, offers a full suite of advanced analytical features designed to enhance brand performance.

With Zepto Atom, companies can access hyperlocal market insights, real-time data, and advanced behavioral analytics, elevating their strategic capabilities. The subscription service is priced at Rs 30,000 or 0.5% of gross merchandise value, whichever is higher, with ongoing feature enhancements promised by Palicha.

