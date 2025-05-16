Crisis at Novo Nordisk: CEO Ousted Amid Market Share Battle

In a surprising move, Novo Nordisk removed CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen over fears of losing their competitive edge in the obesity drug sector. The decision follows uncertainty in maintaining their market leadership against rivals like Eli Lilly, leading to an unexpected decrease in stock value.

Novo's chairman Helge Lund sought to alleviate investor concerns, reaffirming that the company's strategy remains unfazed. Despite Jorgensen's optimistic growth forecast, discussions for his replacement have been ongoing, with him remaining in his role until a successor is appointed.

Jorgensen, who significantly elevated Novo Nordisk's standing in the obesity treatment market with drugs like Wegovy, faced skepticism over his removal. However, with their shares plummeting since June, leaving a $305 billion gap in market value, change seemed inevitable.

