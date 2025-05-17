Breaking Through Boundaries: Highlights from Space Frontiers
Recent scientific advancements highlight the launch of China's methane-powered rocket, NASA's Perseverance capturing Martian auroras in visible light, and the US FAA approving modifications for the SpaceX Starship Flight 9 mission. These developments signify strides in space exploration and technology.
Updated: 17-05-2025 18:26 IST
China is making significant advancements in space technology with the successful launch of its improved methane-powered rocket by LandSpace, marking a crucial step towards developing cost-effective reusable rockets.
Meanwhile, NASA's Perseverance rover has achieved a groundbreaking scientific feat, capturing the first visible light aurora on Mars, advancing our understanding of extraterrestrial phenomena.
Additionally, the US Federal Aviation Administration has approved license modifications for SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 mission, a move indicating potential future progress pending investigation results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
