Eazehub Revolutionizes Indian E-commerce with Seamless ONDC Integration

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India - Aekiva has introduced Eazehub, a pioneering SaaS application poised to transform Indian e-commerce by integrating online stores with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Designed for seamless plug-and-play use, Eazehub empowers businesses to offer hyperlocal quick commerce and extensive dropshipping without altering existing user interfaces.

Eazehub offers a groundbreaking way for online stores to connect with ONDC as buyer apps. This integration allows store owners to access lakhs of products from reputed vendors across India with ease. CEO Sai Ranjan emphasizes Eazehub's role in helping entrepreneurs thrive in the competitive quick commerce sector.

The platform allows for instant transformation into multi-vendor marketplaces, enhancing e-commerce experiences and unlocking new business growth opportunities. Available on the Shopify App Store, Eazehub aims to set new standards in India's evolving digital commerce ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)