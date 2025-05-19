Left Menu

Eazehub Revolutionizes Indian E-commerce with Seamless ONDC Integration

Eazehub, launched by Aekiva, is a SaaS platform integrating online stores with ONDC, facilitating hyperlocal quick commerce and extensive dropshipping. It enables businesses to transform into multi-vendor marketplaces, driving scalable growth and addressing the evolving needs of India's digital commerce landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:24 IST
Eazehub Revolutionizes Indian E-commerce with Seamless ONDC Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India - Aekiva has introduced Eazehub, a pioneering SaaS application poised to transform Indian e-commerce by integrating online stores with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Designed for seamless plug-and-play use, Eazehub empowers businesses to offer hyperlocal quick commerce and extensive dropshipping without altering existing user interfaces.

Eazehub offers a groundbreaking way for online stores to connect with ONDC as buyer apps. This integration allows store owners to access lakhs of products from reputed vendors across India with ease. CEO Sai Ranjan emphasizes Eazehub's role in helping entrepreneurs thrive in the competitive quick commerce sector.

The platform allows for instant transformation into multi-vendor marketplaces, enhancing e-commerce experiences and unlocking new business growth opportunities. Available on the Shopify App Store, Eazehub aims to set new standards in India's evolving digital commerce ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025