Aadhaar Moves Towards Transparency with Open Data Initiative

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has started sharing anonymized, non-personal data from the Aadhaar dashboard on the open government data platform, data.gov.in, according to an official statement released on Monday.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance transparency, support research, and encourage data-driven policy-making across various sectors. The datasets, made available by Chief Data Officer and Deputy Director General of UIDAI, provide aggregated insights on Aadhaar enrolments, updates, and authentication, dissected by geographical areas, age groups, and other parameters.

By making these datasets accessible, UIDAI hopes to promote academic research, drive innovation in digital services, and support collaborative developments. This step aligns with the government's ambition to bolster evidence-based policy-making and enhance digital inclusion and governance efficiency.

