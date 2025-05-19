Aadhaar Moves Towards Transparency with Open Data Initiative
The UIDAI is releasing anonymized, non-personal Aadhaar data on data.gov.in to boost transparency, research, and data-driven policy-making. This initiative aims to support academic research, innovation, and collaborative developments, aligning with the government's vision for open data and evidence-based policy-making.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has started sharing anonymized, non-personal data from the Aadhaar dashboard on the open government data platform, data.gov.in, according to an official statement released on Monday.
This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance transparency, support research, and encourage data-driven policy-making across various sectors. The datasets, made available by Chief Data Officer and Deputy Director General of UIDAI, provide aggregated insights on Aadhaar enrolments, updates, and authentication, dissected by geographical areas, age groups, and other parameters.
By making these datasets accessible, UIDAI hopes to promote academic research, drive innovation in digital services, and support collaborative developments. This step aligns with the government's ambition to bolster evidence-based policy-making and enhance digital inclusion and governance efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
