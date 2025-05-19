Left Menu

Aadhaar Moves Towards Transparency with Open Data Initiative

The UIDAI is releasing anonymized, non-personal Aadhaar data on data.gov.in to boost transparency, research, and data-driven policy-making. This initiative aims to support academic research, innovation, and collaborative developments, aligning with the government's vision for open data and evidence-based policy-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:20 IST
Aadhaar Moves Towards Transparency with Open Data Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has started sharing anonymized, non-personal data from the Aadhaar dashboard on the open government data platform, data.gov.in, according to an official statement released on Monday.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance transparency, support research, and encourage data-driven policy-making across various sectors. The datasets, made available by Chief Data Officer and Deputy Director General of UIDAI, provide aggregated insights on Aadhaar enrolments, updates, and authentication, dissected by geographical areas, age groups, and other parameters.

By making these datasets accessible, UIDAI hopes to promote academic research, drive innovation in digital services, and support collaborative developments. This step aligns with the government's ambition to bolster evidence-based policy-making and enhance digital inclusion and governance efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025