Mygate: Revolutionizing Gated Community Living with AWS

Abhishek Kumar, CEO of Mygate, discusses how the company is transforming the gated community experience using technology and AWS. The series explores India's growth through tech innovations hosted by Gautam Srinivasan, featuring startups that drive change across sectors towards a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Abhishek Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Mygate, is on a mission to revolutionize the gated community lifestyle through cutting-edge technological solutions and robust partnerships with AWS. As India's entrepreneurial landscape evolves, Kumar shares how Mygate is fortifying community security and enhancing resident experiences.

Airing on the 'Crafting Bharat – Season 2,' the episode discusses Mygate's journey from a security-focused app to a comprehensive community management platform. With a focus on data protection, Kumar elaborates on adapting to privacy laws and maintaining rigorous security standards, all while leveraging AWS technologies for seamless operations.

Looking ahead, Mygate aims to expand its impact by integrating local service providers and optimizing living experiences for independent homeowners. As India's dynamic demographic contributes to innovation, platforms like Mygate are poised to play a pivotal role in crafting a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

