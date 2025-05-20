Mygate: Revolutionizing Gated Community Living with AWS
Abhishek Kumar, CEO of Mygate, discusses how the company is transforming the gated community experience using technology and AWS. The series explores India's growth through tech innovations hosted by Gautam Srinivasan, featuring startups that drive change across sectors towards a developed India by 2047.
- Country:
- United States
Abhishek Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Mygate, is on a mission to revolutionize the gated community lifestyle through cutting-edge technological solutions and robust partnerships with AWS. As India's entrepreneurial landscape evolves, Kumar shares how Mygate is fortifying community security and enhancing resident experiences.
Airing on the 'Crafting Bharat – Season 2,' the episode discusses Mygate's journey from a security-focused app to a comprehensive community management platform. With a focus on data protection, Kumar elaborates on adapting to privacy laws and maintaining rigorous security standards, all while leveraging AWS technologies for seamless operations.
Looking ahead, Mygate aims to expand its impact by integrating local service providers and optimizing living experiences for independent homeowners. As India's dynamic demographic contributes to innovation, platforms like Mygate are poised to play a pivotal role in crafting a developed nation by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Innovative Green Technology from UAEU: Transforming Palm Waste into Eco-Friendly Insulators
$71M Investment to Drive Innovation, Boost Exports and High-Tech Jobs in NZ
MAHA-EV Mission Picks Seven e-Nodes to Power Electric Vehicle Innovation
Indian Teen Wins Global Innovation Award for Revolutionary Solar Engine
India Launches Programme to Boost Deep-Tech Innovation for Start-Ups