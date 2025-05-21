AI, ambient IoT, and NTN drive 3GPP’s leap from 5G to 6G

The evolution of mobile telecommunications has entered a pivotal era as the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) closes a chapter on 5G and turns its gaze toward 6G. In a comprehensive retrospective published in Telecom, titled “3GPP Evolution from 5G to 6G: A 10-Year Retrospective”, researcher Xingqin Lin from NVIDIA charts the progression of 3GPP’s mobile standards from Release 15 to Release 20. This decade-long effort has propelled mobile technology into advanced domains including AI integration, extended reality (XR), ambient IoT, and non-terrestrial networks (NTNs).

The journey began in 2018 with Release 15, introducing 5G New Radio (NR) and support for enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), and massive machine-type communications (mMTC). Release 16 marked 5G’s official qualification as an IMT-2020 technology, expanding its footprint into industrial IoT, V2X communications, and positioning services. Releases 17 and 18 took these foundations further by incorporating NTN support, reduced capability (RedCap) devices, multicast/broadcast capabilities, and AI/ML-driven functionalities into what is now known as the 5G-Advanced phase.

What are the key innovations in Releases 19 and 20 that bridge the gap to 6G?

Release 19, set for completion in late 2025, pushes 5G-Advanced into new territories. It integrates AI and machine learning directly into the NR air interface, enabling features like intelligent beam management, predictive positioning, and energy-efficient wake-up mechanisms (LP-WUS) for user equipment. Ambient IoT support emerges prominently in this release, offering ultra-low-power, battery-less IoT devices for applications like asset tracking and environmental monitoring.

Crucially, Release 19 initiates foundational studies for 6G, including channel modeling for integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) and exploration of the 7–24 GHz frequency band, referred to as FR3. These studies will shape the specification and architecture of Release 21, expected to define the first full 6G standards in alignment with IMT-2030 objectives.

Release 20, commencing in mid-2025, marks a dual-purpose milestone. While wrapping up 5G-Advanced, it launches formal studies into 6G use cases, performance requirements, and enabling technologies. Areas under exploration include regenerative satellite payloads, voice over GEO satellites via NB-IoT, mono-static sensing for UAV navigation, and enhanced support for ambient IoT with slightly higher power consumption profiles. This release also emphasizes smarter and more scalable multiple input multiple output (MIMO) systems, network-controlled repeaters, and computing-integrated mobile architecture, laying the groundwork for a seamless 6G transition.

What strategic lessons does 3GPP’s 5G evolution offer for shaping 6G?

One of the most critical contributions of the retrospective lies in its detailed distillation of lessons learned. The study identifies five strategic insights that 6G developers and standardization bodies must address:

Avoid Complexity and Fragmentation: 5G’s excessive feature options led to fragmented deployments. 6G must streamline options to ensure global interoperability and scalability. Prioritize Practical Performance Goals: Instead of chasing peak theoretical metrics like 20 Gbps data rates or sub-millisecond latency, 6G should focus on achievable and meaningful improvements in real-world conditions. Commit to Standalone Architectures: The dual-mode approach in 5G (NSA and SA) delayed adoption. 6G should adopt a clean standalone architecture from inception to avoid transitional inefficiencies. Move Beyond Bit Pipes: Telecom operators risk stagnation if networks remain mere data channels. Integrating AI, edge computing, and sensing into the core will enable multi-tenant infrastructure and richer services. Break the Release-Cycle Mold: Traditional 18–24 month 3GPP release cycles struggle to keep pace with AI innovations. 6G must embrace continuous updates and self-optimizing network frameworks.

These insights are not abstract visions. They reflect grounded industry feedback from multiple stakeholders across 3GPP RAN activities and aim to ensure that 6G addresses technical, commercial, and societal needs in a cohesive manner.