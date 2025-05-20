Left Menu

Stepping Up Data Privacy: India's DPDPA Compliance Meets Advanced Governance

India awaits the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) rules, making privacy a core principle for businesses. Privy by IDfy aids compliance with its data governance module, Privy Data Compass, offering deep insights into data to improve security. Enterprises gain visibility for more effective privacy programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:01 IST
As India anticipates the official rollout of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) rules, businesses must prioritize privacy in their digital processes. The Act positions privacy at the heart of business operations related to data collection, storage, and usage.

To facilitate compliance, Privy by IDfy has launched the Privy Data Compass, a pioneering data governance tool that helps companies pinpoint and manage personal data effectively. This module is designed to lower breach risks and ensure strict data governance, making it indispensable for successful DPDPA adherence.

Given IDfy's extensive experience in identity verification and data processing across India, Privy Data Compass offers unparalleled insights and control over data. It supports essential privacy functions like consent collection and risk management, paving the way for a secure and accountable enterprise data environment.

