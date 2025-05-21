Left Menu

Tongxin Micro Unveils Cutting-Edge Payment Technologies at Seamless Fintech 2025

Tongxin Microelectronics will showcase its latest high-performance security chip technologies at Seamless Middle East Fintech 2025. Known for their superior processing efficiency and compatibility, Tongxin Micro's chips are widely adopted globally. The company introduces the world's first eSIM solution for smart POS devices, emphasizing innovation in payment technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Industry leader Tongxin Microelectronics is set to demonstrate its latest high-performance security chip technologies at the Seamless Middle East Fintech 2025. The event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 20th to 22nd, will attract significant attention from global payment industry stakeholders.

Tongxin Micro's security chips for payment IC cards are certified to top international standards and have been adopted by major global payment schemes including UnionPay, VISA, MasterCard, and American Express, reaching over 100 countries. Their chips for secure MCU applications in payment terminals boast superior processing efficiency and low power consumption, serving widespread smart POS and biometric devices.

Highlighting innovation, Tongxin Micro introduced a groundbreaking eSIM solution for smart POS devices, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards while ensuring global connectivity. With over 24 years of experience, Tongxin Micro continues to collaborate with industry partners to advance global payment technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

