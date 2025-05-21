Left Menu

Marathwada Police Turn to Drones for Flood Emergency Announcements

Ahead of the rainy season, police in Maharashtra's Marathwada division are seeking drones for emergency announcements in flood-prone villages. With major rivers causing frequent floods, the initiative aims to enhance public safety using technology. Drones will facilitate timely alerts, improving disaster management efficiency in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:38 IST
Marathwada Police Turn to Drones for Flood Emergency Announcements
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Marathwada division are exploring innovative ways to improve emergency communication before the rainy season hits. Drones are being considered as a tool for making urgent announcements in villages prone to flooding, an official explained on Wednesday.

This region, which includes eight districts such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna, is intersected by major rivers like the Godavari and Purna. These rivers have historically led to flooding in numerous villages since 2005, prompting authorities to enhance safety measures.

Pioneering this approach, police plan to utilize drones to expedite alert dissemination during emergencies. 'Drones can overcome challenges of time-consuming travel to remote areas,' stated Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde. Nanded's SP, Abinash Kumar, added that they intend to secure drones via the district planning committee, pending approval, for deployment in river-adjacent zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025