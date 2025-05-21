Marathwada Police Turn to Drones for Flood Emergency Announcements

Police in Maharashtra's Marathwada division are exploring innovative ways to improve emergency communication before the rainy season hits. Drones are being considered as a tool for making urgent announcements in villages prone to flooding, an official explained on Wednesday.

This region, which includes eight districts such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna, is intersected by major rivers like the Godavari and Purna. These rivers have historically led to flooding in numerous villages since 2005, prompting authorities to enhance safety measures.

Pioneering this approach, police plan to utilize drones to expedite alert dissemination during emergencies. 'Drones can overcome challenges of time-consuming travel to remote areas,' stated Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde. Nanded's SP, Abinash Kumar, added that they intend to secure drones via the district planning committee, pending approval, for deployment in river-adjacent zones.

