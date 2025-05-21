Left Menu

Pioneering 'Phygital' Innovation: UST's Strategic Alliance with T-Works

UST has partnered with T-Works to innovate in the automotive and manufacturing sectors. The collaboration aims to reduce R&D costs by 40% and accelerate product development. This MoU merges digital transformation and prototyping strengths, aiming to empower startups and enterprises with advanced, cost-effective solutions through joint innovation and IP ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:51 IST
UST, a leader in digital transformation solutions, has forged a pivotal partnership with T-Works, India’s largest prototyping center. This alliance is set to revolutionize the automotive and manufacturing sectors by cutting R&D costs and expediting product development.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed at UST’s Thiruvananthapuram campus, focuses on blending UST’s digital expertise with T-Works’ manufacturing capabilities. The synergy promises to accelerate the integration of hardware and digital solutions by up to 45%, offering a significant advantage to startups and enterprises looking to innovate efficiently.

This collaboration will see the introduction of shared-risk innovation models, assisting startups and MSMEs in scaling their ideas into market-ready solutions. Key stakeholders emphasize the initiative's potential to enhance India’s manufacturing prowess and the global reach for burgeoning enterprises within the T-Works framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

