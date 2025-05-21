Frog Cellsat's Financial Leap: Year of Growth Amidst Profit Drop
Frog Cellsat, a telecom equipment manufacturer, reported a significant 59.5% drop in net profit for Q1 2025. However, annual profits surged, driven by a 39% increase in operational income. The company aims for substantial growth in FY26, boosted by expansion into global markets and the development of new technologies.
Frog Cellsat, known for its telecom equipment production, witnessed a 59.5% decrease in consolidated net profit, falling to Rs 2.98 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. Despite this drop, the company's operations income grew by 8.9% year-on-year, reflecting resilience in a challenging market.
The firm, which specializes in RF Repeaters, Active DAS, and other telecom solutions, has announced ambitious targets for the upcoming fiscal year, projecting a 30% growth in revenue and EBITDA. This optimistic outlook follows a year where Frog Cellsat's net profit rose by 52% to Rs 23.55 crore, as total operational income reached Rs 219.38 crore, a 39% increase from the prior year.
Founder & Managing Director, Konark Trivedi, emphasized the strategic opportunities arising from airport expansions and renovations, which align with their expertise in DAS solutions. With ongoing investment in SMT lines and CCTV technology, along with market expansion into Africa and Europe, Frog Cellsat is poised to capture a significant share of the global DAS market, valued at over USD 1 billion according to industry reports.
