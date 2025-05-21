Italy's AI Struggle: Economic Growth Hampered by Digital Divide

Italy is struggling to keep pace with the European Union in terms of artificial intelligence adoption, according to a report by the national statistics bureau ISTAT. Only 8% of Italian enterprises used AI in the last year, a figure well below countries like France, Spain, and notably, Germany, where nearly 20% have integrated AI.

Digital competency in Italy is also suffering, with just 45.8% of individuals aged 16-74 possessing basic digital skills, a stark contrast to the EU average of 55.5%. Nowhere is this more evident than in Italy's southern regions, where digital skills drop to 36.1%.

As Italy contends with economic challenges and a demographic crisis, more young graduates are leaving the country. In 2023 alone, 21,000 graduates ventured abroad. The government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, recently lowered its growth forecasts amid this ongoing uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)