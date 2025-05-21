Oben Electric's Bold Entry into the 100cc Motorcycle Market

Oben Electric announced on Wednesday its strategic plan to venture into the 100cc motorcycle market, unveiling their new platform, O100. This innovative platform is set to produce motorcycles priced under Rs 1 lakh, specifically targeting mass commuters.

Oben's ambitious rollout, expected in the latter half of the year, represents a significant shift, as this segment comprises nearly 30% of the total two-wheeler market. The company's prior platform, ARX, catered to the premium segment with models like Rorr and Rorr EZ, known for their performance-centric designs.

The O100 platform emphasizes modular architecture, supporting various configurations and emerging technologies. Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO, highlighted its design for mass commuting. Oben plans to expand over 100 showrooms nationwide, focusing on Tier I/II/III cities by year-end.

