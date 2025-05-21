Mediatek Eyes Indian Talent Over Geopolitics for Semiconductor Growth
Mediatek is prioritizing Indian talent over geopolitical influences for its semiconductor investments. Despite India's strengths in software, the lack of hardware talent delays chip production. Mediatek plans ongoing investment in India's market for R&D. The world’s smallest 2-nanometer chip is set to launch by September.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Mediatek is focusing on Indian talent as the driving force behind its semiconductor investments, rather than geopolitical factors, a senior company official revealed on Wednesday. David Ku, Co-COO and CFO of Mediatek, highlighted the country's strength in software development while acknowledging the current limitations on the hardware front.
With 1,200 employees in India, Mediatek has been laying the groundwork for a global center long before geopolitical issues arose. The company aims to enhance its global resources based on talent availability, not geopolitical tensions, according to Ku, emphasizing India's crucial role in their approach.
Although India is a significant market, Ku admitted the complexity of integrating the country into Mediatek's global supply chain. The company relies on a strategic partnership with TSMC for chip production and anticipates launching the world's smallest 2-nanometer chip initially for smartphones by September.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mediatek
- semiconductor
- India
- talent
- geopolitics
- research
- development
- supply chain
- TSMC
- technology
ALSO READ
ADB and KfW Deepen Strategic Partnership with $2 Billion Boost for Joint Development Projects
AI: A Catalyst for Revitalizing Global Human Development
Premas Life Sciences Partners with Sphere Bio to Revolutionize Single-Cell Research in South Asia
AI: A Beacon for Stalled Human Development
India's Human Development Leap: AI, Education, and Economic Growth Propel Nation Forward