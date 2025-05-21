Mediatek Eyes Indian Talent Over Geopolitics for Semiconductor Growth

Mediatek is focusing on Indian talent as the driving force behind its semiconductor investments, rather than geopolitical factors, a senior company official revealed on Wednesday. David Ku, Co-COO and CFO of Mediatek, highlighted the country's strength in software development while acknowledging the current limitations on the hardware front.

With 1,200 employees in India, Mediatek has been laying the groundwork for a global center long before geopolitical issues arose. The company aims to enhance its global resources based on talent availability, not geopolitical tensions, according to Ku, emphasizing India's crucial role in their approach.

Although India is a significant market, Ku admitted the complexity of integrating the country into Mediatek's global supply chain. The company relies on a strategic partnership with TSMC for chip production and anticipates launching the world's smallest 2-nanometer chip initially for smartphones by September.

