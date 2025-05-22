Financial Shifts: Major Deals and Diplomatic Decisions Unveiled

In a significant industrial move, U.S. conglomerate Honeywell is on the verge of acquiring Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies division in a deal valued at £1.8 billion. This transaction underscores Honeywell's strategic expansion in the catalyst sector.

Meanwhile, billionaire activist Daniel Loeb's Third Point Investors will establish a new London-listed insurer through the acquisition of Malibu Life Reinsurance. This marks the first such insurer formation since 2020, signaling a noteworthy shift in the insurance landscape.

In other developments, the UK government is considering new legislation to eliminate nearly £1 billion in debts owed by British Steel to its Chinese parent company. Additionally, the UK is poised to finalize a decisive agreement with Mauritius regarding the Chagos Islands, pending as early as Thursday.

