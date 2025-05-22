Accenture's Massive Promotion Drive: A Boost for Indian IT Workforce
Accenture plans to promote 15,000 employees in India as part of a global drive to promote 50,000 staff in June. The firm changed its promotion cycle to June for better client budget visibility. Accenture has over 3,00,000 employees in India and reported $64.90 billion in revenues for FY24.
- Country:
- India
Accenture, a leading global IT firm, is set to promote approximately 15,000 employees in India as part of a worldwide initiative that includes 50,000 staff promotions this June.
Ajay Vij, Accenture India's Senior Country Managing Director, announced in an internal memo that more than 43,000 employees in India alone would receive promotions throughout the fiscal year 2025. This decision aligns with a strategic shift in Accenture's promotion cycle, now permanently moved to June to better match client budget planning and spending visibility.
Accenture, one of India's largest IT employers with over 3,00,000 staff, has also reported a total revenue of $64.90 billion for FY24, underscoring its significant role in the IT services sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Accenture
- promotion
- India
- IT firm
- employees
- global drive
- client budgets
- base pay
- increase
- revenues
ALSO READ
Delhi govt cancels leave of employees in view of prevailing situation and preparedness for emergency response: Order.
Delhi's IT Department Uncovers Ration Scheme Misuse by Government Employees
West Bengal Government Introduces Livelihood and Social Security Scheme for Jobless Education Employees
Revving Up Resilience: Disaster Training for HRTC Employees
Punjab CM extols new employees to be foot soldiers in 'crusade' against graft, drugs