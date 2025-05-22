Accenture's Massive Promotion Drive: A Boost for Indian IT Workforce

Accenture, a leading global IT firm, is set to promote approximately 15,000 employees in India as part of a worldwide initiative that includes 50,000 staff promotions this June.

Ajay Vij, Accenture India's Senior Country Managing Director, announced in an internal memo that more than 43,000 employees in India alone would receive promotions throughout the fiscal year 2025. This decision aligns with a strategic shift in Accenture's promotion cycle, now permanently moved to June to better match client budget planning and spending visibility.

Accenture, one of India's largest IT employers with over 3,00,000 staff, has also reported a total revenue of $64.90 billion for FY24, underscoring its significant role in the IT services sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)