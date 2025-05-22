Left Menu

TBO Tek Sees Surge in Profit Amid Strong Global Expansion

TBO Tek reported a notable 27% increase in their quarterly profit, reaching Rs 59 crore. Revenue also climbed 21%. The company emphasizes growth through its hotels and ancillaries segment and is optimistic about future expansion driven by a strong demand in outbound travel and technological advancements.

TBO Tek, a leading travel tech company, announced a significant 27% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 59 crore in the March quarter. This growth builds on their Rs 45 crore profit during the same period last year, marking a substantial improvement in financial performance.

The company's revenue from operations surged by 21% to Rs 446 crore, up from Rs 369 crore in the previous fiscal year. This rise is largely attributed to the company's ongoing focus on expanding its hotels and ancillaries segment. TBO Tek's strategic cross-sell initiatives and the shifting consumer preference towards high-value itineraries have played a crucial role in this achievement.

Looking forward, Co-founders Ankush Nijhawan and Gaurav Bhatnagar highlighted the company's robust growth across Europe and APAC, with over 50% year-on-year growth in these regions. The incorporation of tech and AI initiatives has enhanced user experience, allowing TBO Tek to pursue its ambitious expansion plans and market leadership goals for the coming years.

