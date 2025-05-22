TBO Tek Sees Surge in Profit Amid Strong Global Expansion

TBO Tek, a leading travel tech company, announced a significant 27% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 59 crore in the March quarter. This growth builds on their Rs 45 crore profit during the same period last year, marking a substantial improvement in financial performance.

The company's revenue from operations surged by 21% to Rs 446 crore, up from Rs 369 crore in the previous fiscal year. This rise is largely attributed to the company's ongoing focus on expanding its hotels and ancillaries segment. TBO Tek's strategic cross-sell initiatives and the shifting consumer preference towards high-value itineraries have played a crucial role in this achievement.

Looking forward, Co-founders Ankush Nijhawan and Gaurav Bhatnagar highlighted the company's robust growth across Europe and APAC, with over 50% year-on-year growth in these regions. The incorporation of tech and AI initiatives has enhanced user experience, allowing TBO Tek to pursue its ambitious expansion plans and market leadership goals for the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)