Trump's Tariff Threat: A Push for Apple to Manufacture in the USA

In a recent political twist, US President Donald Trump has openly called for Apple Inc. to shift its iPhone production back to American soil, or face a substantial 25% tariff on their products. Trump's statements came amid discussions about the origins of Apple products sold in the US, emphasizing a need for the tech giant to localize its supply chain.

During a social media post, Trump addressed Apple CEO Tim Cook, urging the company to reconsider its international manufacturing strategy that heavily involves India. This development follows previous comments Trump made in Doha, where he articulated concerns about Apple's overseas expansion, particularly in India and China.

Industry experts, including Counterpoint Research's Tarun Pathak and Neil Shah, suggest that while Trump's pressure might push for more US-based production, India's infrastructure could meet US iPhone demands by 2025. As of now, India and Vietnam remain significant players in Apple's global manufacturing network.

(With inputs from agencies.)