HFCL Anticipates Significant Revenue Growth Amid Rising Demand for 5G Equipment

HFCL, a domestic telecom gear manufacturer, predicts its revenue will surge by 25-30% this fiscal year. This optimistic outlook is attributed to a burgeoning order book and heightened demand, according to managing director Mahendra Nahata.

The company reported an increase in its order book from Rs 7,685 crore in 2024 to Rs 9,967 crore by March 2025. HFCL has also taken a significant stride by becoming the first Indian company to develop and commercially launch 5G Fixed Wireless Access equipment. In its debut year, over 4 lakh units were shipped, reflecting robust market acceptance.

Despite a 39% revenue decline last quarter due to low optical fiber demand, HFCL is optimistic. The company's optical fiber production is set to resume full capacity by the June 2026 quarter. Nahata expects improved revenue from optic fiber cables with market recovery and new growth drivers like 5G deployments and BharatNet Phase III.

