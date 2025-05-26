Dynavax Boardroom Battle: ISS Advocates for Reelecting Directors

In the latest development in corporate board disputes, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has stepped into the fray advising shareholders of Dynavax Technologies. The proxy advisory firm has recommended reelecting the existing board members.

This call comes in the wake of Deep Track Capital's proposal to install four new directors, a move that ISS contends is unwarranted. The advisory firm noted that Deep Track Capital has not provided a solid argument for necessary board changes.

As the shareholders prepare to vote, the direction of Dynavax's governance hangs in the balance, with ISS's guidance becoming a pivotal point in this crucial decision-making process.

