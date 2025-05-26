iQOO Neo 10: The Next-Gen Gaming Powerhouse

The iQOO Neo 10 has officially been unveiled, marking a significant leap in mobile technology with its innovative dual-chip setup. Equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4 and a Supercomputing Chip, this device is geared toward those seeking exceptional performance and stability across multiple demanding applications.

With advancements in battery technology, the Neo 10 offers a 7000 mAh battery, capable of rapid charging to 100% in just 36 minutes thanks to its 120W FlashCharge technique. Additionally, its flagship-level eyecare AMOLED display ensures both optimal performance and comfort, featuring a brightness peak of 2000 nits.

Engineered for longevity and efficiency, the iQOO Neo 10 includes robust durability features, cutting-edge imaging capabilities, and comprehensive AI integrations, designed to deliver consistent performance. The device will be available in several Asian markets, extending iQOO's presence and appealing to performance-focused consumers globally.