Left Menu

Nissan Bets on E-Power Tech for Revival Amid Challenges

Nissan Motor Corp. is betting on its e-Power technology for a much-needed uplift amidst financial losses. Unlike a typical hybrid, e-Power ensures the car runs solely on its EV battery. The Japanese automaker aims to reduce costs and redefine its lineup to improve profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yokosuka | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:35 IST
Nissan Bets on E-Power Tech for Revival Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nissan Motor Corp. is placing significant hope on its so-called e-Power technology, a novel hybrid system, in hopes of reversing its recent financial struggles. The system ensures vehicles run entirely on their EV batteries, distinguishing itself from other hybrids like Toyota's Prius.

According to Chief Technology Officer Eiichi Akashi, e-Power vehicles negate the need for external charging, as they combine an electric motor with a gasoline engine. This innovative approach offers a smoother and quieter ride, which Nissan aims to harness to strengthen its global presence.

Facing a USD 4.5 billion loss for the recent fiscal year, Nissan is working to revamp its strategy, including reducing its workforce by 15% and closing plants. The e-Power system is seen as integral to these efforts, as the company faces tariff challenges in the American market.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025