Nissan Bets on E-Power Tech for Revival Amid Challenges
Nissan Motor Corp. is betting on its e-Power technology for a much-needed uplift amidst financial losses. Unlike a typical hybrid, e-Power ensures the car runs solely on its EV battery. The Japanese automaker aims to reduce costs and redefine its lineup to improve profitability.
Nissan Motor Corp. is placing significant hope on its so-called e-Power technology, a novel hybrid system, in hopes of reversing its recent financial struggles. The system ensures vehicles run entirely on their EV batteries, distinguishing itself from other hybrids like Toyota's Prius.
According to Chief Technology Officer Eiichi Akashi, e-Power vehicles negate the need for external charging, as they combine an electric motor with a gasoline engine. This innovative approach offers a smoother and quieter ride, which Nissan aims to harness to strengthen its global presence.
Facing a USD 4.5 billion loss for the recent fiscal year, Nissan is working to revamp its strategy, including reducing its workforce by 15% and closing plants. The e-Power system is seen as integral to these efforts, as the company faces tariff challenges in the American market.
