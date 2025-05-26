Left Menu

Pakistan's Digital Leap: Powering Innovation with Surplus Energy

Pakistan is repurposing 2,000 megawatts of surplus electricity to power Bitcoin mining and AI data centres, aiming to become a global hub for digital innovation. This strategic move, led by the Pakistan Crypto Council, is expected to attract international interest, create jobs, and generate economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:13 IST
Pakistan's Digital Leap: Powering Innovation with Surplus Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bold move to advance digital innovation, the Pakistan government has allocated 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centres. This initiative is designed to create a global hub for digital infrastructure, taking advantage of Pakistan's strategic geographic location and surplus energy capacity.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the economic significance of this decision, noting that it will transform excess energy into a valuable asset that attracts innovation, investment, and international revenue. With exploratory discussions underway with global firms, Pakistan stands on the precipice of becoming a key player in the international digital market.

The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) is leading this charge, aiming to leverage the country's under-utilized power for economic growth. CEO Bilal Bin Saqib highlighted the potential to become a crypto and AI powerhouse, contingent on regulation and transparency. This initiative intends to bolster data sovereignty and cybersecurity while creating jobs and drawing foreign investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025