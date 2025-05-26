Pakistan's Digital Leap: Powering Innovation with Surplus Energy

In a bold move to advance digital innovation, the Pakistan government has allocated 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centres. This initiative is designed to create a global hub for digital infrastructure, taking advantage of Pakistan's strategic geographic location and surplus energy capacity.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the economic significance of this decision, noting that it will transform excess energy into a valuable asset that attracts innovation, investment, and international revenue. With exploratory discussions underway with global firms, Pakistan stands on the precipice of becoming a key player in the international digital market.

The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) is leading this charge, aiming to leverage the country's under-utilized power for economic growth. CEO Bilal Bin Saqib highlighted the potential to become a crypto and AI powerhouse, contingent on regulation and transparency. This initiative intends to bolster data sovereignty and cybersecurity while creating jobs and drawing foreign investment.

