KalaVerse: Bridging Karnataka's Rich Culture with Digital Innovation

KalaVerse, launched at Bengaluru GAFX 2026, is a Karnataka Culture Pavilion designed to merge the state's cultural heritage with the AVGC-XR ecosystem. It highlights traditions like Yakshagana and Janapada art, aiming to connect them with modern digital technologies and global creative markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:15 IST
The Karnataka government has launched KalaVerse at the Bengaluru GAFX 2026 event—a pavilion designed to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage as it integrates with modern creative technologies. This initiative, curated with the Department of Kannada and Culture, aims to reflect Karnataka's diverse cultural expressions including Yakshagana and Janapada art.

Officials highlight that the KalaVerse serves as a cultural bridge, fostering connections between traditional artists and global creative communities in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector. As a significant hub for this industry, Karnataka offers a unique blend of technological prowess and storytelling tradition.

The Secretary of Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Manjula N, emphasized the importance of expressing Karnataka's cultural depth through modern media. She stated that KalaVerse will enable heritage to meet innovation, turning local traditions into scalable intellectual property for the global market.

