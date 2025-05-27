Left Menu

Transforming Customer Interaction: Introducing iX Hero™

Concentrix Corporation has unveiled iX Hero™, an AI-powered application that enhances customer interactions by integrating with existing platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:02 IST
Concentrix Corporation has launched its new innovation, iX Hero™, which aims to revolutionize customer service experiences globally. This AI-powered tool streamlines customer interactions by providing instant, accurate responses and comprehensive insights, ensuring both efficiency and increased customer satisfaction.

Designed to overcome common challenges in customer service, iX Hero™ integrates seamlessly with existing contact center platforms to provide a unified view for advisors. It reduces the need for multiple applications and offers AI-assisted coaching, simplifying service processes while enabling personalized customer experiences.

Pilot implementations of iX Hero™ have demonstrated impressive results, including a 250% increase in revenue and a 13.5% rise in customer satisfaction for clients. The tool is now available in North America with plans for a broader rollout, promising continued transformation in customer relations.

