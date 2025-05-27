RRP Drones Innovation Pvt. Ltd. Reaches New Heights with UAV Technology

In a landmark achievement, RRP Drones Innovation Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Mumbai, has reported a substantial turnover of ₹14.09 crore for the fiscal year FY25, alongside a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹6.72 crore. This promising performance underscores the company's pivotal role in the UAV sector, driven by a burgeoning order book of ₹30 crore.

Chairman Rajendra K Chodankar expressed optimism about this trajectory, attributing the company's market success to ongoing innovation and industry trust. He emphasized that the upcoming year will witness strategic acquisitions with major global players, expected to significantly boost business revenues.

RRP Drones specializes in creating weather-resistant unmanned aerial vehicles, payloads, and software, with a comprehensive in-house manufacturing process. Their advanced 'Drone-in-a-box' technology offers unique solutions for security patrolling and emergency responses, showcasing their commitment to enhancing India's defense capabilities.

