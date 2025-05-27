EU Investigates Adult Content Platforms for Breaches of Online Content Law

On Tuesday, EU regulators announced investigations into adult content platforms Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, and XVideos over potential breaches of EU online content laws. These actions could result in fines reaching up to 6% of the companies' global annual turnover if non-compliance is proven.

The European Commission asserts that the companies failed to implement measures required to protect minors from adult content. Additionally, they allegedly did not conduct risk assessments or mitigate negative effects impacting children's rights, as required by the law, which includes age verification tools.

Notably, these platforms were designated as significant players under the 2023 Digital Services Act, assigning them heightened responsibility to combat harmful content. While the Commission plans to remove Stripchat's designation as a very large platform, it vows to ensure the protection of children across smaller platforms in cooperation with EU member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)