EU Investigates Adult Content Platforms for Breaches of Online Content Law

EU regulators are investigating Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, and XVideos for suspected violations of EU online content rules designed to protect minors. The platforms face potential fines if found in breach of the law, which mandates risk assessment and age verification measures to prevent minors' access to adult content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, EU regulators announced investigations into adult content platforms Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, and XVideos over potential breaches of EU online content laws. These actions could result in fines reaching up to 6% of the companies' global annual turnover if non-compliance is proven.

The European Commission asserts that the companies failed to implement measures required to protect minors from adult content. Additionally, they allegedly did not conduct risk assessments or mitigate negative effects impacting children's rights, as required by the law, which includes age verification tools.

Notably, these platforms were designated as significant players under the 2023 Digital Services Act, assigning them heightened responsibility to combat harmful content. While the Commission plans to remove Stripchat's designation as a very large platform, it vows to ensure the protection of children across smaller platforms in cooperation with EU member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

