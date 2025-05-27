Prostarm Info Systems IPO Oversubscribed: A Booming Start in Power Solutions
Prostarm Info Systems Ltd's IPO saw a strong start, being fully subscribed at 3.54 times on the first bidding day. The Rs 168-crore offer aims to fund capital needs, repay debt, and drive growth. It provides power solutions for diverse sectors and industries, manufacturing products like UPS systems and lithium-ion battery packs.
Prostarm Info Systems Ltd, an integrated power solutions company, saw its initial public offering (IPO) fully subscribed at 3.54 times on the very first day of bidding.
The Rs 168-crore IPO, which aims to fund capital requirements, debt repayment, and support strategic growth through acquisitions, attracted bids for almost 4 million shares against the 1.12 million on offer. The non-institutional investors led with a 6.82 times subscription, while the retail individual investors (RIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed substantial interest too.
Prostarm caters to a wide range of industries with an extensive product lineup, including UPS systems and lithium-ion battery packs. The company's shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
