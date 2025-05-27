Current U.S. Domestic News Highlights: From FBI Probes to Movie Box Office Records

The FBI is set to launch new investigations concerning two high-profile incidents: the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion and the discovery of cocaine at the White House during President Biden's term, shared Dan Bongino, an FBI deputy director.

In legal news, NPR has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, citing a violation of the First Amendment over the president's executive order to cut federal funding for public broadcasting.

The entertainment industry sees a boost with Walt Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible,' setting a new record for the U.S. Memorial Day box office.