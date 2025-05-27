Left Menu

Current U.S. Domestic News Highlights: From FBI Probes to Movie Box Office Records

This summary highlights key events in U.S. domestic news, including FBI probes into a Supreme Court leak and a cocaine incident at the White House, NPR's lawsuit against Trump, Trump's controversial grants and pardons, movie box office records, and new tech policies in Texas. The content spans various sectors from politics to culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:35 IST
The FBI is set to launch new investigations concerning two high-profile incidents: the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion and the discovery of cocaine at the White House during President Biden's term, shared Dan Bongino, an FBI deputy director.

In legal news, NPR has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, citing a violation of the First Amendment over the president's executive order to cut federal funding for public broadcasting.

The entertainment industry sees a boost with Walt Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible,' setting a new record for the U.S. Memorial Day box office.

