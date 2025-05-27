Trump's Media Company Secures $2.5 Billion to Bolster Bitcoin Reserve

President Donald Trump's media company revealed that it has secured a $2.5 billion investment from institutional investors to bolster a bitcoin reserve. The investments will be split with $1.5 billion from institutional investors for common shares and another $1 billion for convertible senior notes.

The Trump Media and Technology Group, operators of Truth Social, indicated the proceeds are directed towards creating a 'bitcoin treasury.' Although Trump once criticized cryptocurrencies for volatility, he's reportedly shifted his views.

During a 2024 campaign event, Trump amassed financial backing from crypto enthusiasts. Recently, he hosted an extravagant dinner for $Trump meme coin investors, drawing criticism for intertwining presidential duties with personal gain.