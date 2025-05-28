SpaceX's Starship: Turbulent Test Flight Reveals Engineering Challenges

SpaceX's Starship rocket faced significant challenges during its latest test flight from Texas, encountering a spin that hampered key mission objectives. The 400-foot Starship, pivotal to CEO Elon Musk's Martian aspirations, lifted off successfully but subsequently spiraled out of control, marking another setback for the ambitious program.

During this ninth full test, SpaceX demonstrated the reusability of a flown booster, yet lost contact as it descended, resulting in an uncontrolled plunge into the ocean. Moreover, a malfunction of the system responsible for deploying mock Starlink satellites further derailed the mission goals.

Musk, whose ambitions extend to transforming human life as multiplanetary, commented on the mishap, pointing to a fuel tank leak as the issue. Despite setbacks, SpaceX intends to conduct more frequent tests, aiming to resolve these engineering hurdles and advance towards its space exploration objectives.